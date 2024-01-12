Grove Bank & Trust Has $463,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.