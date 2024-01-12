Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $264.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

