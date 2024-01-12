Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

