Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 864,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

MMC opened at $192.86 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

