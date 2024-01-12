Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,370 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

