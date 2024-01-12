Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

