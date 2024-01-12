Grove Bank & Trust Sells 904 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $362.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $366.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

