Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 333,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 132,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.