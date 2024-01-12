Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $6.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

