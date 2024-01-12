GSG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

