Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

