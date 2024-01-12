Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Buys C$21,900.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Shares of CVE HPY remained flat at C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

