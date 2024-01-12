Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Buys C$21,900.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.
Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance
Shares of CVE HPY remained flat at C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile
