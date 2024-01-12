Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,875 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

SKX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.