Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

