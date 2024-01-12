Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 831.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $314.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.85.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

