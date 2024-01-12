Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 360 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.