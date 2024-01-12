Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

