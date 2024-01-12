Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

