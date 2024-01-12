Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.66 and a 200 day moving average of $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

