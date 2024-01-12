Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.66 and a 200 day moving average of $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

