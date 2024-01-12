Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after buying an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 253,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

