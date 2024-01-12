Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,869,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $837.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $808.83 and its 200-day moving average is $753.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

