Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $540,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

VMI stock opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $341.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.