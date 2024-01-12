Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $992,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

