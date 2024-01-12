Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

