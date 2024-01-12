Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

