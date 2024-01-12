Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $347.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.28 and its 200 day moving average is $320.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

