Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Position Lifted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

