Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.98. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 963,474 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,330 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 227,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

