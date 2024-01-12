Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.61

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 17059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.