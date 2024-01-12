Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stake Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

