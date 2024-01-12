HC Wainwright Lowers Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Portage Biotech stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

