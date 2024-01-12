HC Wainwright Raises Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LBPH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

LBPH stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

