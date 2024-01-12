Head-To-Head Review: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Icosavax and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.44%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Icosavax has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 1,350.70 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -7.05 Freeline Therapeutics $622,000.00 44.67 -$88.97 million ($5.59) -1.14

Freeline Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -150.46% -97.01%

Summary

Icosavax beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

