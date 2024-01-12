Head to Head Survey: Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) and Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Tobu Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 26.37% 49.14% 9.64% Tobu Railway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 8 13 1 2.68 Tobu Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Union Pacific and Tobu Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Union Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $239.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Tobu Railway.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Pacific and Tobu Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $24.14 billion 5.97 $7.00 billion $10.42 22.69 Tobu Railway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Tobu Railway.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Tobu Railway on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business. It engages in the real estate sales, leasing, brokerage, appraisal, and management businesses; provision of information and processing services; telecommunication and broadcasting business; and management of entertainment, sports and educational institutions, restaurants, and hotels; and sale of merchandise. In addition, it is involved in the rental and leasing of houses; operates department stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets; operates rails, buses, taxis, etc.; advertising and other service business; amusement park, skytree, travel, and tourism business; design and construction contract business for civil engineering, construction, landscaping, and electrical works; sightseeing; power generation and electricity supply; and other businesses. Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

