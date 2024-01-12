Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $13.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.21 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

