Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
