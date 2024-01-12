Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,057. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

