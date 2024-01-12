Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

