Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,913,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

