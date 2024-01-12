Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,834. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

