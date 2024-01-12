Helen Stephens Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,910. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

