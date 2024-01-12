Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 4.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 1.48% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 228,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

