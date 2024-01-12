Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,412 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $431.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.