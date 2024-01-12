Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.