Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

