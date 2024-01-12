Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,491,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 129,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

