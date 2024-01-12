Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $179.22 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

