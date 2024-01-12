Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $454.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.55. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
