Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Trinity Capital worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $638.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.